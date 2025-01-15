Netflix’s One Piece Casts Luffy’s Father And More For Season 2

Earlier this week, the live-action One Piece confirmed that new actors had been cast for the upcoming second season. The villainous figures known as Miss Goldenweek, Chess, and Kuromarimo were cast thanks to actors Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, and Anton David Jeftha respectively joining the Netflix series. Looking to up the ante, a new report has confirmed that a major figure in One Piece lore is coming to season two as Luffy’s father, Monkey D. Dragon, has been cast. Dragon however wasn’t the only character that was confirmed for season two as production continues on the hit live-action anime adaptation.

Alongside Monkey’s father, Igaram will be played by Yonda Thomas. As a refresher, Igaram is tied to the hip of Princess Vivi, the Alabasta royal family member who finds herself deep undercover within the ranks of Baroqueworks. Alongside Igaram, the character Ipponmatsu will be played by James Hiroyuki Liao, with this figure owning a weapon’s shop in Loguetown and helping Roronoa Zoro to lay claim to some very powerful swords to help him in his journey. Finally, Monkey D. Dragon will be played by Rigo Sanchez (Outer Banks, Station 19) whose role in season two will be interesting to see considering the anime character’s place in the series overall.

Toei Animation & Netflix

A Tide is Rolling Into One Piece

Keen-eyed One Piece fans might have spotted what they believed was Monkey D. Dragon in the first season of the live-action series. During the Gol D. Roger execution scene, various characters such as Shanks and Buggy could be seen in the crowd witnessing the pivotal event. Many viewers that were familiar with the source material believed that they had spotted Dragon amongst the voyeurs, and while this might have been the case, it’s clear that the Netflix series is going with a brand new actor to take on the role for Luffy’s father.

If you want a refresher regarding the new cast members joining One Piece’s live-action second season, we got you covered. The list of new actors and their roles include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Crocodile, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Brace yourselves, Nakama! The Grand Line’s tides are shifting! Revolution, loyalty, and sharp blades are the forces at play. This is more than a cast announcement, it’s a charge towards our destiny! 🏴‍☠️ 🌊 pic.twitter.com/N2eoQsuhLN — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 15, 2025

Season 2’s Chopper Sized-Absence

Perhaps the biggest missing figure from the list of cast actors is Tony Tony Chopper, one of the biggest new arrivals in the upcoming season. Meeting Luffy and his crew on Drum Island, the reindeer doctor will go on to become one of the Going Merry’s crew. Of course, another big figure has yet to be cast as well as fans continue to wonder who will take on the role of Luffy’s brother Ace. Considering season two won’t touch on Alabasta, Ace might not make an appearance though that won’t stop fan speculation.

Want to stay in the know on Netflix's casting within the Grand Line?