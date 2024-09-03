Netflix’s One Piece: Luffy and Nami Try TikTok Dances in Viral Set Video

Netflix’s One Piece did what many thought was impossible, it created a successful live-action iteration of the Grand Line. With the showrunners and cast all being giant fans of the source material, and creator Eiichiro Oda working as an executive producer on the project, the series has started production on its second season. In recent days, the television series has released several casting announcements that state who will be joining the live-action anime adaptation. As the Straw Hats return to film season two, the live-action Luffy and Nami, Inaki Godoy and Emily Rudd, are having fun on the set with a new viral video.

While both actors are giant One Piece fans, Rudd went to extreme lengths to ensure she would be the choice for Nami. Last year, Emily spoke on what she did to make sure she would become a Straw Hat, “One Piece is one of my favorite manga and I’ve always felt drawn to Nami in particular. When I heard they were making a live-action series, I started not-so-secretly playing the long game in lobbying for this role for three years. I colored my hair red and got it cut just like Nami’s. I posted a video of myself when I was younger tumbling and doing backflips, things like that. I was just trying my hardest to get anyone who might notice to really see me as Nami. So, to audition finally, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I did it! I can’t believe I did it. What timeline am I in? How did I get so lucky?’ It was crazy. I got to work my dream job.”

The Straw Hat Pirates Return

As season two begins production, One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda recently confirmed which locales would be a part of the second season. At present, the locations that the Straw Hat Pirates will visit include Loguetown, Little Garden, Drum Island, Twin Cape, and Whiskey Peak. Ready for the challenge, Rudd and Godoy prove that they can have fun while bringing the Grand Line to life.

The live-action Straw Hats will be joined by some major characters in season two. Katey Sagal has been cast as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik will take on Dr. Hiriluk, David Dastmalchian will show off his villainous side as Mr. 3, and Charintha Chandran has scored the major role of Princess Vivi. Both heroes and villains alike are coming to Netflix’s One Piece and it’s sure to be a wild ride.

