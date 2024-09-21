Netflix's One Piece Is Making a Clever Change to Vivi's Design

Netflix's One Piece has had some rather big announcements to reveal in recent days, as the recent Geeked Week dropped quite a few information bombs on Grand Line fans. Not only did the streaming service reveal that Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova would be taking on the roles of Crocodile and Nico Robin, but the platform also took the chance to reveal a brief hint as to what Tony Tony Chopper will look like. While Charithra Chandran had been confirmed as Princess Vivi earlier this year, a new behind-the-scenes video has had keen-eyed fans spot a potential change to the daughter of King Cobra.

While Alabasta might not be a significant part of One Piece's upcoming second season, that doesn't mean that Princess Vivi won't have a significant role. As Grand Line fans know, King Cobra's daughter initially appears as "Miss Wednesday", working undercover within Baroqueworks in a bid to save her threatened nation. While Vivi doesn't have any Devil Fruit powers to speak of, her strength of character and determination see her as a worthy ally both before and during Luffy's time in Alabasta. Thanks to a recent video released by Netflix, Jeff Ward walked fans through a behind-the-scenes look at the making of season two, giving viewers a big Vivi easter egg.

Princess Vivi Hair Color Change

While far from confirmed, numerous One Piece fans online think they have spotted the wig that Charithra will be wearing for One Piece's second season. Said wig looks far darker than Vivi's hair which was seen in both the manga and anime, proving that the live-action adaptation is willing to make changes from its source material. At the Netflix Geeked Week, showrunner Matt Owens was remiss to even confirm a release window for the second season but filming is already underway in South Africa as of the writing of this article.

Vivi In Season Two

If the live-action series continues to take its cues from the source material, Princess Vivi won't be alone when she hits the scene in One Piece's second season. In the manga and anime adaptation, Vivi had a quirky protector in the form of Karoo, a big yellow bird who was more than willing to throw itself into harm's way if it meant protecting Alabasta's princess. While no hints have been revealed as to how Karoo might look in live-action, the glimpse at Tony Tony Chopper leads credence to the idea that CG might bring the Alabasta bird to life.

While Alabasta most likely won't be heavily featured in season two, viewers might get something of a glimpse at the desert locale. At that point, Vivi will be fully onboard with the Straw Hats, meaning that she is sure to play a major role in season three, should Netflix bring the series back. Vivi does leave the Straw Hats following the Alabasta Arc but she remains a major part of the franchise to this day all the same.

Alabasta's Anime Predicament

As One Piece anime viewers have seen in recent days, King Cobra's death has been revealed. Thanks to the reveal of World Government leader Imu, the Alabasta's ruler's days were numbered. The Grand Line might have believed that Sabo was the perpetrator but the truth is far more insidious and has put both Luffy's brother and the resistance in a tricky situation.

