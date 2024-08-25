Netflix’s One Piece Has Reportedly Found One of Chopper’s Actors

Netflix’s One Piece is gearing up for its next adventure all thanks to season two. Earlier this summer, all eyes turned to the live-action series as production began on its new season. With new cast members on board, One Piece fans are eager to learn how some faves will debut in season two. After all, guys like Tony Tony Chopper are expected to star in One Piece season two, and a new report suggests Netflix has locked in one star for the role.

And yes, we did say one of the stars playing Chopper. The character has several different forms, and when it comes to his Heavy Point, One Piece fans believe stuntman and actor Gavin Gomes will be overseeing the gig.

The information comes from the One Piece Live Action community of Discord. The page, which has sussed out several casting for the Netflix series, just dropped new information about Chopper. According to the team there, Gomes updated his acting CV recently to include work as Chopper on Netflix’s One Piece. The tag has since been deleted, but the update has stirred up the fandom none the less.

Gavin Gomes (Actor and Stunt performer) will be playing Heavy Point Chopper in One Piece Live Action.



After all, the introduction of Chopper is going to be key to Netflix’s One Piece. Not only is the character a favorite with fans, but he is definitely not an easy figure to adapt in live-action. Chopper is a reindeer whose Devil Fruit allows him to take on a humanoid hybrid form at will. Most of the time, Chopper is a cute, chibi-centric character, but there are times when he bulks up. His Heavy Point form is one such statek, so Gomes will bring that hulking form to life. At this point, the report is unclear on whether the actor will do motion capture for Heavy Point and/or play Choppersd outright. So for now, we will have to wait and see what goes down.

If you are eager to see how Chopper joins the Straw Hat crew, well – you are in luck. Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app, and as for the One Piece anime, it is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more info on the live-action series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

