Netflix’s One Piece Casts Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra

It looks like the cast of Netflix’s One Piece is getting even bigger. This week, the Netflix original promised it would reveal a slew of casting announcements, and today’s update takes us to Alabasta. Netflix’s One Piece has found its Nefertari Cobra, and the king will be played by Sendhil Ramamurthy.

As you can see below, Ramamurthy will be asked to bring the leadership of Alabasta to life. Of course, he is going to have a number of issues at hand when the Straw Hats come to the border. After all, the Kingdom of Alabasta is under siege by a fierce pirate known as Crocodile, and Cobra is the only thing standing between the capital and the invader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are excited to see Ramamurthy at work, Netflix’s One Piece is already moving through production on season two. Filming on the series resumed earlier this summer as the main cast of One Piece took to Cape Town, South Africa. In the following weeks, we were also given casting updates for season two including actors like David Dastmalchian and Clive Russell.

In fact, One Piece dropped even more casting information on fans earlier this week. Netflix shared its picks for Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiruluk after plenty of speculation. It turns out Katey Sagal will bring Tony Tony Chopper’s mentor to life while Mark Harelik oversees Dr. Hiruluk.

If you want to catch up on Netflix’s One Piece, its first season is now streaming subbed and dubbed. You can also check out the original One Piece anime on Netflix as the streaming service drops new episodes weekly. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this latest One Piece update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!