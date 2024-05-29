Netflix's One Piece Exec Teases Season Two and Its New Powers

One Piece has been an anime juggernaut for decades, and these days, the franchise is testing its limits across other industries. Last year, the series made its biggest jump yet as Netflix's One Piece made its debut. The live-action adaptation earned rave reviews from fans across the board, so it didn't take long for a season two order to come in. And now, one show executive is teasing the new powers destined for One Piece season two.

The update comes from Eric Litman, an editor on Netflix's One Piece. The executive chatted with the Gold Derby team on YouTube recently, and it was there the Netflix hit came up in conversation. Litman took a moment to address One Piece season two, and according to the editor, the show has big plans for its comeback.

"I have read some of the scripts for [One Piece] season two. I am pretty excited about where things are going. There are some pretty cool powers coming," the editor explained.

Of course, the overall progression of One Piece season two has been laid out already. In fact, it has been for decades. The first season of Netflix's hit brought the East Blue saga to life, and now, the series is slated to embark on the Arabasta saga. From Drum Island to Loguetown and Little Garden, One Piece season two has a lot to story to parse through. As Litman hinted, the show will also introduce some cool new powers in season two. After all, no Devil Fruit is the same, and Luffy's crew runs into a number of users during their time in Arabasta.

If you are not caught up with Netflix's One Piece, the show's first season is streaming now. You can also find the One Piece anime streaming on Netflix as well as Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Luffy, you can read up on One Piece below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

