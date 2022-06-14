One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Its Post-Wano Bounties

✖

One Piece has spent the last few years building up its Wano saga, and the arc crested its climax not too long ago. The summer saw Luffy rise up against Kaido for the last time, and now, Wano is dealing with the aftermath of its rebellion. This means some big changes are coming for the Worst Generation and all of Luffy's crew. And yes, that means bounties are about to get switched up.

Fans were warned as much when One Piece put forward its most recent chapter. It was there fans watched as Luffy recovered from defeating Kaido. With Wano now free from Orochi and the Beasts Pirates, all eyes are on the country to see how it fends in the new world. As expected, the World Government isn't happy about the country's power transfer, and chapter 1052 teases Luffy will earn an absurd bounty thanks to his part in it.

The update will come courtesy of Apoo as he brought word of the new bounties to Eustass Kid. The high-flying informant confirms the War for Wano was leaked to the World Government, and its events have prompted a major shift in bounties. "All of your bounties and the names they're calling the new Emperors of the Sea [are there]," Apoo says about the newspapers.

Of course, One Piece did not take the time to reveal these bounties, but fans are certain the numbers will be revealed shortly. After all, the World Government has a lot to lose now that Wano is out from Kaido's thumb. The world's power balance is shifting, and Kaido's defeat is more than enough to topple confidence in the military. If Luffy could beat Kaido and his record-breaking bounty, there is no way the Straw Hat captain's bounty can remain as low as it is. Now, the only question is whether or not Luffy one-ups Kaido with a six billion bounty.

