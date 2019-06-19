One Piece Shares New Information On Robin and Chopper’s Devil Fruits

The Devil Fruits of One Piece are unique to the series in that those who ingest these various types of mythical delights will gain abilities depending on the fruit itself. While most recognizable is the Devil Fruit that Luffy ate in order to give himself the power to stretch his appendages as if they were made of rubber, two other members of the Straw Hat Pirates ate their own devil fruits. Both Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin ate their own Devil Fruits, giving them strange new abilities and the series just revealed some new information about each.

Reddit User Skidd__ revealed the first illustrations for the Devil Fruit that Chopper and Robin ate to gain their powers, Hito Hito No Mi and Hana Hana No Mi respectively:

Chopper is one of the strangest members of the Straw Hat Pirates, and that’s saying something considering another pirate of the crew is a literal skeleton. Tony Tony was a reindeer who ate the Hito Hito No Mi fruit, giving him the ability to shapeshift from his original reindeer form into a more humanoid appearance and several other transformations that are in-between. The secret revealed here about this Devil Fruit states that while its obvious what the fruit has done to Chopper, its effects on a human being are still unknown.

Nico Robin, one of the latest additions to the crew who is an archaeologist searching for the truth of their world, are the Hana Hana No Mi fruit. This Devil Fruit allows Robin to create additional arms on herself, on objects around her, and even on other people. Though she may feel whenever one of these appendages are injured, it definitely gives her a leg up over the competition, pun intended. The secret revealed here about the fruit is that whoever partakes of the Devil Fruit will create duplicates of their exact appendages, so if a giant were to eat the fruit, their giant limbs would appear wherever the user wanted.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.