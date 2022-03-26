One Piece Teases Dark Future With Ominous Trailer

While One Piece doesn’t have a panel planned for this weekend’s Anime Japan, it still has plans of its own and is set to unearth some major announcements on March 28th. While the details of this upcoming event are few and far between, the staff behind the series have shared a new trailer that hints that all might not be well in the house of Luffy as the War For Wano Arc has put Monkey in quite the tough situation during his fight with Kaido.

Currently, things aren’t looking that great for the Straw Hats in Wano Country, with the battle between Luffy and Kaido seeing the Beast PIrate captain deliver a staggering blow to Monkey thanks in part to a last-minute interjection by a member of Cipher Pol. With the government operative being ordered to eliminate Luffy in order to avoid the “worst-case scenario,” the Straw Hat Captain was on the receiving end of a blow from Kaido that would certainly spell certain doom for most. With fans anticipating a major chapter for One Piece in Chapter 1044, it seems that the franchise has big things in store.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece shared not just a new video showing the staff of “One Piece News” in disarray, but also shared with fans a Youtube link for the live stream of the upcoming event that promises to reveal some big things for the future of the Straw Hat Pirates:

The anime and manga series aren’t the only avenues that the Shonen franchise might be seeking to reveal new information about, with Netflix currently in production of the live-action adaptation of the series that will see creator Eiichiro Oda hopping aboard to help put together this new take on the Straw Hats. While it would take quite a few seasons for the story of the live-action Straw Hats to reach that of their animated counterparts, Eiichiro Oda is still hoisting the sails for the first real-life take on his characters within the world of the Grand Line.

What announcements do you think will be made during this One Piece event on March 28th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.