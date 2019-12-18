One Piece Announces Schedule for Manga Releases Following the New Year

The end of 2019 is near, and with the holiday season comes a few shake ups to regularly scheduled manga releases as creators need breaks too! This unfortunately means that while One Piece‘s manga is currently making its way through the history of Oden Kozuki and Wano, the series is going to take a few breaks in between each chapter. Now that we’re closer to the new year holiday, One Piece has revealed its upcoming schedule for the next few weeks as we head into 2019 and beyond.

As noted by @opforum_net on Twitter, the upcoming slate of releases will have an impact on the next three chapters of the series as there will be breaks in between the releases of Chapter 967 and 968 of the series. The new schedule breaks down as such:

Videos by ComicBook.com

December 22nd – Chapter 966

December 29th – Break

January 5th – Chapter 967

January 12th – Break

January 19th – Chapter 968

For fans worried about the series leaving off on its big Gol D. Roger cliffhanger from the latest chapter, thankfully the series will be continuing as scheduled before the Christmas holiday. But after that there will be a week break before the release of Chapter 967, and another week break before the release of Chapter 968. The schedule will most likely return to normal after this five week holiday period.

These breaks won’t be limited to One Piece, however, as Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump will be going on a break during these periods. That means series like My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, and more will be impacted by the holiday as well. But each of these series will be ending the decade on a high and coming back in 2020 that much stronger. These breaks are also a good time to go exploring through other series you might be interested in, too!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.