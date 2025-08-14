NFL Legend Tom Brady Shares His Love of One Piece

One Piece has only been growing bigger in recent years, with North American sports leagues helping to push the Straw Hat Pirates to new heights. Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association have had numerous events that see the organizations teaming up with Monkey D. Luffy and company, proving the shonen series’ success. In a wild new interview, former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady was wearing apparel that might throw many anime fans for a loop. Brady might be best known for his work on the football field, but he might be a secret Straw Hat in disguise.

In a recent interview with Tom Brady for “The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast,” the former quarterback was wearing a shirt featuring One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy, Eustass Kid, and Trafalgar Law. The trio have routinely been thought of as the biggest representatives of the “Worst Generation,” the new kids on the block in the Grand Line who are living in the shadow of Gol D. Roger. In the past, Brady has noted that his middle son, Benjamin Brady, is a giant anime fan, and it’s clear that Tom is fostering that enthusiasm by promoting one of Shonen Jump’s biggest properties. You can check out the full interview below.

Tom Brady: Anime Studio Owner?

Earlier this year, Tom Brady even went so far as to say that he’s so willing to foster his middle son’s love of anime, that he might just open an anime studio of his own in the future. His direct quote read, “And I’m like, dude, we’re going to open an anime studio someday. I want you to draw, I want you to create. And he’s like, ‘really?’ It’s whatever he wants to do. That may change 50 times between now and then, but the reality is, what he’s all in on, then I’m all in on it right behind him.” Considering how much Brady has made as a titan in the NFL, both inside and outside the field, he certainly has the funds to make this happen.

Anime and North American football have gone hand-in-hand for years, with many players falling in love with the medium. There is even an anime series based on football in Eyeshield 21, a Weekly Shonen Jump property drawn by One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata. While the manga did receive its own anime series that netted around one hundred and forty-five episodes, it has lain dormant for years since it came to an end in 2008. Fingers crossed that the continued meeting of these two worlds will one day see more football arrive in the anime medium, especially with the backing of Tom Brady.

Want to see how the Straw Hats continue to be represented in the world of North American athletics? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Straw Hat Pirates and their collaborations, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.