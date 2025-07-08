One Piece Takes Over the MLB With Special L.A. Dodgers Team Up

One Piece has taken over Major League Baseball once more with a special new team up with the Los Angeles Dodgers for an awesome game. Anime fans had a lot to enjoy in Los Angeles, California this past weekend as not only did Anime Expo 2025 take place with some massive new announcements and sneak peeks into the future, but the celebration kicked off even earlier than expected as One Piece took over a whole baseball game before the convention even started. As fans might have seen, One Piece has been taking over professional sports leagues lately but this has to be the coolest yet.

One Piece had teamed up with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a special new One Piece Night during the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox game this past weekend at Dodger Stadium. Sponsored by Toei Animation, this new team up showcased many special things for One Piece fans like a special new animation seeing each of the Straw Hats joining the Dodgers that played during the game itself. You can check it out below.

One Piece Launches New Team Up With the Los Angeles Dodgers

Taking place on July 3rd, the special One Piece Night was featured for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox Game. The first pitch was thrown by Netflix’s One Piece star Emily Rudd, who brings Nami to life in the series now gearing up for the premiere of Season 2 with Netflix sometime next year. The special anime featuring Luffy and the Straw Hats asking fans to make noise came during the fourth inning of the game, and it was all capped off with a full drone show that showed off One Piece in a cool new kind of way. Fans in attendance were also given exclusive Straw Hats during the game too.

There was also a brand new trading card for the One Piece Card Game featuring an exclusive illustration from series creator Eiichiro Oda. This special One Piece night was such a success that it was even revealed that ticket sales for the night were 225% higher than normal, and even overtook sales from a previous event that featured pitcher Clayton Kershaw hitting his 3,000th career strikeout. With this event being such a success for all those involved, this is likely far from the only major sports takeover One Piece has planned for the near future.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece‘s anime is currently working its way through a huge flashback arc revealing the shared past between Bartholomew Kuma and his daughter Jewelry Bonney, and its latest episodes have gotten the series closer back to the present day events of the chaos across the Egghead arc. This flashback is likely going to come to an end within its next episode or so, and then it will be right back into the mix with the Egghead arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats attempt to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory.

As One Piece‘s anime continues to grow through new episodes of the anime and special team ups with major sports teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers in big takeovers in the past, there are going to be more fans than ever who are going to be watching Luffy and the others adventures through the seas. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can find One Piece’s latest episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.