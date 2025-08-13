One Piece Hypes Gear 5 Luffy’s Anime Return With New Promo

One Piece‘s anime is back in action with new episodes working through the second phase of the Egghead Arc, and the first look at the next episode is setting up fans for Gear 5 Luffy’s big comeback. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 had been spending the last couple of months working through an emotional flashback arc exploring Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past, but now it’s time to return to the present day as Luffy and the others need to escape the chaos across Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. And things are only going to get more intense from here on out.

Now that One Piece has kicked off the climax of the Egghead Arc with its latest episode, things are only going to get more dangerous for Luffy and the Straw Hats. Luffy had been out of action thanks to all of the use of his Gear 5 form through the fights thus far, but thankfully the first look teaser for One Piece Episode 1140 is gearing up for Luffy’s return to the Gear 5 form. Which should level the playing field a bit. You can check it out in action with the video below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1140

One Piece Episode 1140 is titled “An Admired Hero – The Warrior of Liberation Who Saves Bonney” and will be making its debut on Sunday, August 17th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “The Drums of Liberation echo throughout Egghead again! Can an extraordinary power, making even the ground and buildings dance, truly be the force to save Egghead? Nika, the Sun God that Bonney and her father had always dreamt of finally appears!”

One Piece has truly kicked off the final phase of the Egghead Arc with these newest episodes, and that naturally means that Gear 5 Luffy is going to be absolutely necessary for what’s coming next. There are going to be some massive battles coming in the months ahead (as teased by the newest opening theme), and Luffy is really going to need to be as strong as he possibly can so that he’ll be able to help the others escape from yet another Buster Call that’s been invoked.

What’s Next for One Piece: Egghead Arc?

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 won’t be the only new anime release to look forward to in the franchise’s future, however. As the anime continues to expand further with new releases, it was announced during One Piece Day 2025 earlier this month that One Piece will soon be launching a new spinoff project. Taking on the One Piece: Heroines light novel, this new anime will be adapting stories about the series’ standout heroines that weren’t seen in the original series. But a release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

The anime and manga won’t be all that’s in the works, however, as a new season of the live-action series is on the way. Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is now titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, and is currently scheduled for a release with the streaming service some time next year. It has also been announced that a third season of the live-action adaptation is in the works as well, and production on those new episodes will kick off soon.