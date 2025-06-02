One Piece Creator Shares Wholesome Fan Letter Crossover Art

Even though One Piece Fan Letter may not have won any awards at the 2025 Anime Awards, the special continues to receive plenty of love from fans even months later. The response to the special was so overwhelmingly positive that it’s even getting its own guidebook, giving fans an exclusive look into the creation of the episode and other intricate details. One of the bonus materials to be included in the guidebook was revealed to be a sketch of Nami and the little girl from Fan Letter. Well, now fans can finally feast their eyes on the new art by Eiichiro Oda himself, and it’s more wholesome than ever.

A post on X by @pewpiece recently shared a new illustration of Nami and the little girl from One Piece Fan Letter by Oda featuring the two doing Nami’s signature “okay” hand gesture. Nami can also be seen holding the titular letter from Fan Letter, implying that the letter did make it to her at some point. The One Piece Fan Letter guidebook, which releases on June 4th, is also expected to include an additional epilogue story, which will hopefully give the episode’s protagonist the wholesome ending she deserves.

NEW ONEPIECE ART BY EIICHIRO ODA FOR NAMI WITH THE FAN LETTER GIRL pic.twitter.com/NIM96p812v — Pew (@pewpiece) June 1, 2025

One Piece Fan Letter Girl Finally Meets Nami in New Art

For the most part, filler in One Piece has been a mixed bag, with certain arcs like G8 being widely beloved while others like Foxy’s Return are almost despised. The same can be said of specials, with even the Egghead Arc’s most recent special becoming One Piece’s most disliked episode since the anime returned from hiatus. As such, fans had many reservations about One Piece Fan Letter at first, though the episode completely blew everyone away upon release, resonating with both long-time fans as well as those completely unacquainted with the series.

The entire special revolves around the little unnamed girl trying to reach her idol, Nami, and give her a hand-penned letter telling Nami about the influence she’s had on her. But, in the end, the little girl sacrifices her one chance to meet her idol to ensure the Straw Hats’ escape. Despite being less than 30 minutes long, Fan Letter does an incredible job of getting viewers to root for the little fan girl, and given the bittersweet ending, it’s nice to see her and Nami finally united, even if only in art.

