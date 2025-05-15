One Piece Just Got Its Most Disliked Episode Since the Anime’s Return

Ever since the anime’s return, One Piece has entered the most crucial phase of the Egghead Incident Arc. It’s the first arc of the Final Saga where the Straw Hat Pirates arrive on a futuristic island and meet Dr. Vegapunk, the most genius scientist in the world. Despite serving the World Government for years and contributing massively to their current power, he was being targeted by them for researching the Void Century. Luffy and his crew promised to protect him, but things took a turn for the worse when a hundred Marine ships, along with Admiral Kizaru and nine Vice Admirals, arrived on the island.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just when Luffy was fighting Kizaru, the strongest enemy they had on the island, an even greater threat, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, arrived on the island. The Gorosei’s powers were hinted at before, and now one of them has fully revealed his powers. However, while the chaos is happening, One Piece is also focusing on the crucial story of Bonney and Kuma, the father and daughter duo, who have suffered immeasurably due to the World Government. Just when the anime was about to drop Kuma’s backstory, it took a one-week hiatus. Instead of broadcasting a new episode on May 11th, Toei released a recap episode titled, “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup -The Ballad of a Father and Daughter.”

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Latest Recap Episode Has Thousands of Dislikes on Crunchyroll

The episode focused on Chopper and Carrot retelling Bonney’s journey from her introduction in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc till the Egghead Incident Arc. As the anime’s major streaming hub, Crunchyroll added the episode before Kuma’s backstory began. However, the episode currently has over 13k dislikes, which is a massive number, reflecting fans’ impatience to see the backstory as soon as possible. Some of the dislikes could be because of Chopper and Carrot, who don’t have a huge fan base. Despite being a beloved member of the Straw Hat crew, Chopper is often trolled for various reasons.

The recap primarily recounted all the crucial scenes regarding Kuma and Bonney. Ever since her father became a Pacifista, she has been trying to save him and find Vegapunk. The World Government has confirmed that Kuma voluntarily became a human weapon, but Bonney refuses to believe her father would decide to leave her. However, after arriving in Egghead, she finally learned the truth about Kuma through the paw-bubble that stored his memories. Considering Bonney’s reaction after seeing Saturn, we can be sure that the World Government is responsible for his tragedy. The backstory is a crucial part of the arc, and it will answer a lot of the questions about a certain major incident that shook the world.

Source: Crunchyroll