One Piece Will Reportedly Feature a Nami Crossover Fans Have Been Dying to See

One Piece Fan Letter, directed by Megumi Ishitani, debuted last year as the franchise’s most lauded special, being broadcast as part of the anime’s 25th Anniversary event. The 24-minute special episode easily won fans’ hearts by showcasing the side of the Marineford War we never knew about. It’s a loose adaptation of Tomohito Osaki’s official novel “Straw Hat Stories,” focusing on how the crew influenced people’s lives. One Piece Fan Letter follows the unnamed fans of the crew members as we learn about their admiration for the pirates. The majority of the episode follows a young girl living in the Sabaody Archipelago who idolizes Nami, the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates. The girl writes a handwritten letter for Nami and goes on a journey to meet her hero, as we’re shown the world of One Piece throughout the special’s run, and the consequences of its events on background characters in the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the timeskip, the crew reunites in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, and the girl is closer to meeting Nami than ever. However, the short episode ends with the girl only catching a glimpse of her idol from afar. While the episode’s ending was thematic, fans couldn’t help but hope for the girl to finally fulfill her wish of meeting Nami. Social media platforms were filled with gorgeous fan illustrations of their encounter when the episode was released. Luckily, it’s official that the two will meet in a crossover illustration by One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, bringing the two characters together at last.

Eiichiro Oda will draw the Fan Letter Girl × Nami poster, which will be included with the complete guidebook releasing on June 4th. pic.twitter.com/LR7j0nSVdt — Pew (@pewpiece) May 8, 2025

One Piece’s Creator Will Draw a Special Illustration for the Fan Letter Guidebook

According to @pewpiece, a popular X account sharing all kinds of updates and leaks about One Piece, a Fan Letter guidebook will be released on June 4th, 2025. In another account, he shares more details about the book, confirming that it will include the original story of the episode written by Momoko Toyoda. It will also feature an extended version of the Fan Letter’s storyline.

The Promised Neverland’s A. Izumi will be working as an illustrator for the guidebook. Additionally, Oda will share a crossover “what if” art about the meeting of Nami and her fan, which never actually happened. Although it’s not an official source, the user is known for sharing reliable information about the series.

TOEI ANIMATION

One Piece Fan Letter Is Still the Most Beloved Episode

Despite the fact that the episode isn’t technically part of the main story, fans were moved by the artistic and unique storytelling. The episode felt even more surreal since it aired during the 25th anniversary, a historical milestone for the series. Not only was the episode emotional in certain ways, but it was also relatable for those who have been admiring the series for years or even decades. As the episode ends, the pieces of a puzzle form a larger picture, symbolizing the Straw Hats’ collective impact on the world.

Each piece reflects a personal story inspired by the Straw Hat pirate, representing their influence on their admirers. Even the characters in the episode do not get a name was an artistic choice, since they are depicted as background characters. Fan Letter’s popularity surpassed expectations, and with the extended version of the story being featured in the guidebook, fans are excited to see what Toyoda has in store for them.

H/T: @pewpiece on X