One Piece Gets Custom LEGO Treatment with This Straw Hat Minifig

It has been known for quite some time that LEGO needs more anime builds, and fans are not content waiting for the company to make the goods. Over the years, LEGO fanatics have started making custom builds and minifigs that celebrate all things otaku. That is what the user /Theindianaevan did recently with One Piece, and fans are more desperate than ever to build the Grand Line for themselves.

The user hit up Reddit the other day to share a custom One Piece minifig they were commissioned for. It was there fans got to check out Usopp in all his blocky glory, and fans are loving how the sniper looks.

As you can see, the pirate is looking slick in his brown overalls, and he has a tie wrapped around his waist. With his arms out on show, Usopp completes his look with a bandana over his head, and the custom minifig has been given a nose job to match the anime hero.

The impressive build has got fans begging for a legit LEGO kit, but the company has yet to give into otaku demands. If LEGO is going to look into a kit for One Piece, they will want to check out this custom builder. Over on Instagram, they have built plenty of others One Piece minifigs for Ace D. Portages, Roronoa Zoro, Monkey D. Luffy, Marco, Franky, and more.

As you can imagine, these minifigs have gotten the creative juices flowing for other kits. Fans admit they would love an official LEGO build of the Going Merry or Thousand Sunny. And if there were an option to build a statue of Tony Tony Chopper, One Piece fans wouldn't mind one bit.

