One Piece Reveals the Rest of Vegapunk's Crew

One Piece's manga is now in the first major arc of the final saga of its run overall, and the newest chapter of the series is continuing to pile on the mysteries with the full reveal of Dr. Vegapunk's crew! When Luffy and the Straw Hats decided to leave the shores of Wano, they soon found themselves landing on the island laboratory where the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk had been working on their experiments. But as fans have finally gotten to see the elusive scientist, series creator Eiichiro Oda has introduced all sorts of twists to finally bringing them into the series in full.

Not only was it revealed that the Dr. Vegapunk we met at the start of the Egghead arc was not exactly the "real" one, but it was revealed that they were actually one of six Vegapunk clones now working on the island. It turns out that the scientist is so busy with everything they have been doing, that they split themselves up into a roster that performs different functions overall. And with the newest chapter of the series, fans got to see the final members of the line up.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Who Are the Dr. Vegapunks?

Chapter 1065 of One Piece reveals the final four "satellite" Dr. Vegapunks that were teased before. Joining the previously revealed Punk-02 Lillith the Evil and Punk-05 Atlas the Violence are the final four additions, Punk-01 Shaka the Good, Punk-03 Edison the Thinking, Punk-04 Pythagoras the Wisdom, and Punk-06 York the Greed. Each one serves a specific function across the island to help Vegapunk overall continue their work as efficiently as possible.

With the four new additions, fans can see how they factor into the overall picture. Shaka seems to be the leader in terms of them all, while Edison and Pythagoras are doing the actual experiments. York's role seems to be the wildest as they were crafted to eat a ton of food and dispose of it in order to keep the other five from feeling hunger or needing to interrupt their works for regular bodily functions. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not they can actually trust these Vegapunk satellites.

