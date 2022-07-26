One Piece Creator Admits They Never Meant to Exceed 100 Volumes

One Piece's original series creator has begun looking back on the long running action manga, and they surprisingly admitted that they never really meant to exceed 100 volumes when starting out! Eiichiro Oda's action and manga franchise is now celebrating the 25th Anniversary since launching with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and not only is the creator celebrating all of these major milestones for the series thus far, but is also looking ahead to how it all will come to an end. Looking back on the series as a whole, even the length of the project has seemingly taken Oda by surprise.

In a special interview between One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda and Detective Conan series creator Gosho Aoyama as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Shogakukan celebrating the massive franchises, the two creators opened up about both of them going over the 100th volume milestone. As Oda explains, there is really no secret to it as it was not like he had set out with a plan to illustrate so much material. He's got so much more that he just wants or need to add to the series before it can come to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When asked what the secret was to keeping a serialization going for over 100 volumes, Oda responded, "To begin with, it's not like it was my intention to surpass 100 volumes." Elaborating on this further, Oda then explained that while he wanted to end the series, there was still more material he also wanted to add, "I've always wanted to end the series. That being said, I also think about how there's so much I still want or need to draw." But unfortunately, in this same interview Oda indeed confirmed this is the final saga.

One Piece's long running series is now gearing up for the grand finale of the series, and the creator has been setting the stage with some very important new pieces of the puzzle following the events of the Wano Country arc. It's been clear by the returning chapters that the final saga really is meant to be the ending, but there's still no way to gauge just how much longer the series will actually run before it all ends forever.

