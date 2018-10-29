‘One Piece’ Shows Off Oven’s Fiery Power

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has reached a new stage in the anime as Sanji, Pudding and Chiffon have nearly completed the replacement wedding cake. But they soon hit a stall coming across one of the strongest in the Charlotte family, Oven.

While it has been teased before, the latest episode showed just how hot of a threat Oven is with his power to melt things through his touch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon make their way to sea, Oven stops them in order to intercept the escaping Chiffon. She was married to the traitorous Bege, so Oven decided that she should die as well. Although he says he’d never thought he would have to kill his sister, it doesn’t stop Oven from almost doing it.

Covering his fist in heat, Oven nearly executes Chiffon. Sanji luckily is able to jump in and save her with his speediest maneuver yet, but Oven is certainly a deadly force. Chiffon tries to hide, but Oven catches her toward the end of the episode. This is going to force Sanji out into the open, and will certainly be a heated battle.

With Sanji’s ability to coat his kicks in flame and Oven’s fiery fists, the two of them will be on par with one another. It’s sort of like how Katakuri and Luffy are such a paralleled duo with much of their attacks sharing similar properties. There’s a wide variety of abilities and strengths that the Charlotte Family has revealed thus far, so for someone like Oven to get as much respect as he does should make fans take notice.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.