One Piece Takes on Paris Olympics as Pro Athletes Channel Luffy

One Piece has made a surprising appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024 thanks to some fun shout outs to Monkey D. Luffy from some pro athletes. One Piece is currently at its biggest yet as the anime is now in celebration of its 25th anniversary milestone. This means that the franchise has been showing up in the wildest of places through the year thus far, and it’s clear that Eiichiro Oda’s original manga and anime franchise is also one step closer to taking over the world as it continues to work through its Final Saga towards its grand finale overall.

One Piece continues to dominate the world with the newest episodes and manga chapters, and it’s clear that Luffy’s been influence all sorts of fans all over the world. This includes some of the athletes who have been competing such as Payton Otterdahl, who was representing the United States of America in the shot put and ultimately placed fourth in the world. But before doing so, Otterdahl pumped himself with Haki to be like Luffy’s Gear Fourth Boundman form. Check it out:

At the Paris Olympics, the American athlete Payton Otterdahl does Gear 4 pose !



One piece influence is CRAZY pic.twitter.com/BtgGRyXzOd — Sam (@sammy_here_) August 3, 2024

