One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Unveils the Past Behind This Legendary Pirate Crew

Up until the Elbaf Arc of One Piece, Rocks D. Xebec remained a mysterious and legendary figure whose name evokes fear among the people even decades after his death. He was first mentioned in Chapter 957 when the alliance between Kaido and Big Mom sent the Marines into a frenzy. During that time, the retired Fleet Admiral Sengoku was educating the future generation about the world’s forgotten history. The truth behind the God Valley Incident was buried by the World Government, and only the fact that Garp took down some of the most dangerous pirates in the world was revealed. Garp gained the title of the Marine Hero, but his victory wasn’t only his since it was an alliance between Roger and Garp.

Even after Xebec’s defeat 38 years ago and the disbandment of his crew, every member, including Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, Shiki, among many others, made a name for themselves in the world. The story never revealed Xebec’s face or anything about him except for the legend passed down between a small group of people. Even a brief glimpse of the God Valley Incident during Kuma’s backstory never introduced us to the legendary pirate. However, the Elbaf Arc is finally delving deeper into the legend of the Rocks Pirates.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Finally Introduces Rocks D. Xebec

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Rocks D. Xebec makes his first real appearance in Chapter 1154, where he is introduced as Blackbeard’s father and the man who killed an Admiral. Xebec came to Elbaf in search of Harald but ended up meeting his son first. The latest Chapter 1155 reveals that he killed an Admiral during the Reverie and got a hefty bounty on his head. Moments after killing the Admiral, Xebec also clashed swords with Harald, the force of which blew away everyone within a five-kilometer radius. Ever since Xebec became a wanted man, he journeyed across the sea and gathered all kinds of capable fighters to join his crew.

He also took part in the notorious Davy Back Fight to extend his crew. However, instead of an official pirate crew with a flag, they were more like a group of terrifyingly strong misfits who just banded together. Xebec arrived at Elbaf with those people, hoping to convince Harald to join him. During their clash at the Reverie, Xebec came to admire the Giant King and his strength. However, Harald had responsibilities, and he couldn’t risk the future of his country, so he kept refusing Xebec for years. The chapter ends on a major cliffhanger that a certain event formed the Rocks Pirates, which will likely be revealed in the upcoming chapter.