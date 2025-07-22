One Piece Reveals Yet Another Character Who Knows the World Government’s Biggest Secret

After ruling over the world of One Piece for over 800 years with tyranny and oppression, the World Government is bound to have a few skeletons in its closet. Unfortunately, they had absolute control over the newspapers, and the Marine higher-ups would always stop news from being public, which would affect their public image. However, the mere knowledge of Imu’s existence would send the entire world in a frenzy, which is why the secret is being carefully guarded. Officially, there is no ruler of the world who sits on the Empty Throne, but Imu has been controlling everything from the shadows, likely since the Void Century.

Only a handful of people know about Imu’s existence, and those who did have the misfortune of meeting the world’s ruler, like Nefertari Cobra, met their demise inside the Pangea Castle. It’s a miracle that Sabo escaped the Throne Room alive and even relayed the message to Dragon and the others. Although the Revolutionary Army will be more cautious with their rebellion after learning the truth, it will be years before the fight begins in the manga. A lot about the rumored final antagonist of One Piece is still a mystery, but the Elbaf Arc is finally unraveling their powers, and we may get to learn more about them.

One Piece Reveals Xebec’s Shocking Actions in the Reverie

Apparently, the latest Reverie isn’t the only time that ended after major chaos. The latest One Piece Chapter 1155 reveals that several decades ago, before Xebec made a name for himself as the Captain of the Rocks Pirates, he infiltrated the Reverie and took five kings as hostage before entering the Throne Room. The fact that Xebec managed to enter such a heavily guarded place is a testament to his strength. He wanted to strike a deal with Imu by using those hostages as leverage, but the mysterious ruler wouldn’t budge. Xebec’s reaction after learning about Imu’s existence hasn’t been revealed in the manga, but he appears pretty laid back for someone who is in the presence of the world’s most dangerous creature.

Knowing he couldn’t get his way, he left the throne room after warning Imu that he would be back right there. After that, he killed an Admiral and clashed with Harald, who also sneaked into Mariejois by pretending to be a guard of one of his friends, a ruler of a small nation. Although the fact that Xebec entered the Flower Room couldn’t be revealed to the world, the news about him killing an Admiral took the world by surprise. He got a hefty bounty on his head and followed the path of a pirate.