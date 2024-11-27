A One Piece Train is in Development (And How You Can Hitch a Ride With The Straw Hats)

The Straw Hat Pirates are taking over the world. Thanks to the continuing popularity of the anime adaptation, the original manga, and the Netflix live-action adaptation, Luffy’s quest to become the king of the pirates is becoming well known even outside of the usual anime fandom. While One Piece’s popularity grows in North America, the Straw Hats grasp on Japan remains constant. With One Piece cafes, One Piece gyms, and various other One Piece attractions sprouting up in the country, Japan is going one step further with a new bullet train in 2025 that is fashioned to honor the Grand Line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new One Piece train is actually the “Sanyo Shinkansen,” a high speed rail train in Japan that first hit the tracks in 1972. As a part of this collaboration, three trains will be adorned with the Straw Hats, along with unique merchandise that will honor the unique partnership. This 2025 collab is far from the first time that we’ve seen Eiichiro Oda’s creation hop onto the tracks as in 2023, the “Sunny Train” helped to make a locomotive into the Straw Hats current mode of conveyance. Even though the shonen series is in its final saga, Luffy and the gang are still finding new ways to burst onto the scene.

Toei Animation

RELATED: Viral Photo Shows One Piece Bringing Together Strangers on a Train

The One Piece Train Is About To Leave The Station

Here’s how the shonen franchise describes its upcoming real world collaboration, “Sandwiched between the sea and the mountains, the Sanyo area is blessed with plenty of natural blessings. There were once pirates on these seas, and they have nurtured the history and culture of the region. Even now, this place is full of dreams and adventure.

And the Shinkansen connects the various regions. And they have begun to gather there!

In search of the region’s unique treasures. In search of scenery and friends that can only be found there. For a feast that can only be enjoyed here. The Straw Hat Pirates, the important friends and rivals they met on their journey, and the dreams they aspire to. Dye the Shinkansen blue with the color of adventure. A colorful and unique adventure begins!”

You can check out the first concepts for the train from One Piece’s official social media account below. While the official launch date for the One Piece train has yet to be unveiled, fans in Japan should prepare to see the train moving along in Osaka, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Fukuoka to name a few.

The One Piece Finale Is Roaring In

One Piece has recently made some big headlines thanks to its final saga. As the Straw Hat Pirates work toward making their dreams come true, they’ve already had some of their biggest battles in the series to date on Future Island. Fighting the Five Elders helped to show just how much the odds are against Luffy and his crew and there are sure to be bigger and badder opponents on the way.

Unfortunately, the anime adaptation has had to take a break from Egghead Island to give animators a break, though the series did still have a fun plan for viewers. Currently, the television show is recreating the Fishman Island Arc with a fresh coat of paint, presenting audiences with a brand new take on an old classic.

Want to see what the Straw Hat Pirates have in store for the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest on Luffy and company and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.