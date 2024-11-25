One Piece Creator Hypes Season 2 Will “Surpass” Season 1 With New Update

One Piece’s creator has shared a new update on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and hypes that the next season will “surpass” Season 1. Netflix has been hard at work with One Piece Season 2 since production started in full earlier this Summer, and ever since fans have steadily gotten to see many of the new faces added to the cast for the new arcs. But as the series gets closer to its eventual release, One Piece’s set recently got a visit from series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. And thankfully, the creator has walked away with a positive response to what he had seen.

One Piece’s manga went on hiatus earlier this year as Eiichiro Oda made a visit to the set of Netflix’s live-action series, and the creator has shared a new update with fans about how the visit went. Along with praising all of the cast and crew involved with the project, along with the new cast additions added for Season 2, Oda then teased that this new season was going to “surpass” Season 1 when it hits. He also shared some photos from the set (with Oda’s face obscured of course) that you can see here on X.

What Did Oda Think of One Piece Season 2?

“I went to South Africa!! Cape Town is where the Netflix live-action show is being filmed!!,” Oda’s message to fans begins. “I got to see first hand the hard work of so many crew members across various fields!! The sets? Huge! The attention to detail? Insane! The crew’s love for the project? Off the charts!! And the food? Amazing!! Now I feel an even greater sense of responsibility given my role.” As Oda continued his message to fans, he also opened up about meeting the newest additions to the cast face to face for the real first time.

Oda then explained that meeting these new additions confirmed they were the “perfect” choices for their characters, “I also managed to speak with not only the returning cast from Season 1 but also each of the new cast members. My own casting selections were made from Japan over photos and videos, but seeing them all in person convinced me: ‘They were absolutely the perfect choice!!!’ The vibe on set was just the best, too! Trust me, this is going to surpass Season 1! Stay turned for Season 2!”

What to Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2?

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the live-action series will next be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga with its coming episode. The release window or date for Season 2 has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but production for the new episodes has been in full swing since earlier this Summer.

There have been a ton of names added to the cast over the last few months with the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile. But full looks at their various costumes and makeovers have yet to be shared.