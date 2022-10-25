One Piece: Red Secures Another Impressive Box Office Record

It won't be much longer before One Piece makes its way to U.S. theaters, and the box office is ready for the drop. After all, there is no denying the fact One Piece: Red is a hit. To date, the movie has surpassed all expectations with its box office performance, and it seems the film just nabbed another huge accolade in Japan.

The report comes from Mantan Web as the latest box office numbers for One Piece: Red went live. As it turns out, the movie has earned roughly $116 million USD since its release, and that total moves it to ninth place amongst Japan's highest-earning movies of all time.

Breaking Down One Piece: Red and Its Success

The most recent box office update on One Piece: Red is impressive, and it pushed some important competition out of the way. The anime feature has grossed more in Japan than the second Harry Potter film and Bayside Shakedown 2. When it comes to Japan's top-earning anime films to date, One Piece: Red is also doing well. The movie ranks sixth on the list underneath hits like Your Name, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train, and Spirited Away.

Of course, the film's global box office is not yet complete, and that is because the movie has yet to hit theaters stateside. Crunchyroll will bring the film out on November 4th in the United States and Canada. So if you want to know more about One Piece's latest smash hit, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Uta – the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly." She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans – excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance – the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

