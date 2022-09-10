One Piece: Red Cosplay Takes on Nami's New Look

One Piece: Red will be the fifteenth film in the Shonen series' history, and as is the case with many feature-length movies following the Straw Hat Pirates, the film hitting theaters in North America next month is giving each Straw Hat a major makeover. With the series bringing back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring to life Nami's outfit from the movie that gives the Thousand Sunny's cartographer a far more swashbuckling appearance.

One Piece: Red will feature a few new outfits for the Straw Hat Pirates, with the Nami suit featured here being different from the one that herself, and the other crew members of the Thousand Sunny, will be wearing when they attend a concert for Shanks' daughter. At present, Uta's role remains something of a mystery when it comes to whether or not she'll be a friend or foe to Luffy and his Straw Hats, though the recent episodes of the anime series focus on Luffy and Uta's shared moments during their childhoods points at the idea that the ultimate diva might be more of an ally than an enemy.

Instagram Cosplayer Chocolat Cos0 shared this brand new take on Nami's upcoming look in One Piece: Red:

The official description for the fifteenth One Piece film, which has already become a part of the top ten of biggest anime movies in Japan, reads as such from Crunchyroll:

""Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

What do you think of this new outfit for Nami in One Piece: Red? Which Straw Hat outfit is your favorite from the fifteenth film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.