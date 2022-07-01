One Piece: Red Introduces a New Crew of Pirates

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan this August, with the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise looking to hit theaters around the world this fall and while fans of the Grand Line are anticipating the return of Shanks, and the arrival of his daughter Uta, it seems that Eiichiro Oda had some other new characters to introduce during this new adventure. Describing the new characters as the "Jellyfish pirates", One Piece shared the new designs for these characters but still has these swashbucklers steeped in mystery when it comes to their personalities and allegiances.

Eiichiro Oda has created hundreds, if not thousands, of characters that reside within the world of the Grand Line, with the story of the Wano Arc alone presenting fans with plenty of heroes and villains since its inception. While Oda creates many of these pirates, and military men, over the course of the main series, the movies also give him the opportunity to expand on his world and it's clear that the mangaka is looking to do the same here with the story of Red.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the three new designs for the Jellyfish Pirates, with Oda being tight-lipped when it comes to who these new pirates are and whether they'll act as allies or enemies to Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates:

New original characters for One Piece RED! Introducing the Jellyfish Pirates:

- Eboshi (captain)

- Hanagasa

- Kaginote pic.twitter.com/iQISOcWy56 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 29, 2022

The official description for One Piece: Red, as released by Crunchyroll, reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Do you think that these Jellyfish Pirates will be a force for good or evil in the upcoming fifteenth movie for One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.