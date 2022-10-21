New One Piece: Red Trailer Drops Serious Spoilers

One Piece: Red is only a few weeks away from hitting North American theaters, with the film promising to not just bring back Red-Haired Shanks to the Shonen franchise, but also introduce his daughter in the "Ultimate Diva" Uta. While the movie did hit theaters in Japan earlier this summer, fans in the West have been waiting to see what the fifteenth film has in store and a new trailer reveals many new spoilers when it comes to the Straw Hat Pirates' next adventure on the big screen.

While this new trailer has quite a few new spoilers that have hit the internet, one major question remains for fans that have yet to see One Piece: Red: will Luffy transform into Gear Fifth for the first time on the big screen during its run time? Gear Fifth is Luffy's ultimate transformation that he gained during his fight with the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido, and while the anime has yet to unveil the form that turns Monkey into a living cartoon, the manga gave readers plenty of action following its debut.

Uta: Friend or Foe?

One Piece's Official Twitter Account shared the new look at One Piece: Red, revealing new characters and fights that are set to arrive in the fifteenth film of the Shonen series that has already brought in over one hundred million dollars at the box office thanks to its run in Japanese theaters:

The official description for One Piece: Red, which will arrive in theaters in North America on November 4th, reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Do you think we'll see Gear Fifth in this new Straw Hat adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.