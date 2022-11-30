Netflix's One Piece Casts One of Shanks' Best Pirates

One Piece is working through its final act in the manga, and of course, the anime has its own action to worry about with the Wano Country saga. It seems the franchise is busier than ever, and it is honestly easy to forget a live-action adaptation is on the way. Netflix has already started filming its take on One Piece, and now, we have learned who will be playing a popular Red Hair pirate.

And just who are we talking about? It is none other than Lucky Roux. The Red Hair Pirates chef has been cast, and actor Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu will bring the pirate to life.

Who Is Lucky Roux?

The actor quietly took to social media to confirm his role. This update came after reports surfaced of the actor appearing on set in South Africa. It seems those reports were spot-on, and Kutu has been brought in to play a fan-favorite Red Hair hero.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs | Netflix's One Piece Exec Details Eiichiro Oda's Role on the Show | One Piece Netflix Showrunner: "Sanji Will Be More A Flirt Than a Simp"

After all, Lucky Roux is one of the crew's most recognizable faces. They made their debut in One Piece chapter one, and his role in the debut is hard to forget. He shows Luffy and his hometown what pirates are capable of. And despite all of the missions he's run for Shanks, Lucky Roux is alive to this day.

Sadly, the pirate doesn't have a huge role in One Piece, but his steadfast role in the Red Hair crew has made him popular with fans. After all, there are few in the gang you can easily pick out asides from Yasopp and Benn Beckman. At this point, we have no idea who will be playing those pirates, but we do know the man who'll bring Shanks to life. Peter Gadiot has been cast as the captain, so time will tell how the Yellowjackets star handles the Yonko.

What do you think about this latest One Piece addition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.