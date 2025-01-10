One Piece’s New Remaster Makes One Iconic Sanji Scene Funnier Than Ever

Despite its initial mixed reception, One Piece‘s new Fishman Island remaster continues to rake in the views, even ranking among the top ten anime series of Fall 2024. While fans continue to be divided on whether this remake is truly an improvement on the original, the latest episode of the Fishman Island remaster does make one particular Sanji scene funnier than ever.

Episode 10 of One Piece‘s Fishman Island remake has finally remastered Sanji’s first time seeing Shirahoshi with the new version making one small yet hilarious change that makes the scene all the more absurdly dramatic. Besides revamping the old animation, the remaster also hilariously switches the music for the soundtrack most famously used during Corazon’s death, with the melancholic music being in sharp contrast against Sanji’s extreme perversion.

Sanji’s Iconic First Meeting With Shirahoshi Gets A New Soundtrack

One of the most unforgettable moments in the Fishman Island Arc is, without a doubt, Sanji’s first time seeing Shirahoshi, wherein he sets aside his dream of finding the All Blue and risks his life to take a peek at the beautiful mermaid princess of legend. In the original series, this scene takes place in Episode 537 with the OST “To the Grand Line” playing in the background, which is typically used when either Luffy or any of the Straw Hats declare their dreams or talk about their reasons for setting sail.

While the old choice of music is already quite hilarious by itself, the remaster arguably swaps it for an even more dramatic alternative, which is a track called “Bloom in Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossoms”. Composed by Kohei Tanaka much like most of One Piece‘s music, this soundtrack first appears in the ninth One Piece movie, Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom, though it is most commonly associated with Rosinante’s emotional death in Episode 706.

Safe to say, though Sanji is left in critical condition from laying his eyes upon Shirahoshi, the disconnect between the solemn, emotional music and the absurdity of Sanji’s situation makes for an even funnier end product than the original. Though this scene remains one of Sanji’s most controversial moments in all of One Piece, the new Fishman Island remaster certainly paints it in a new light that’s worth giving a shot. If anything, it is clear the staff at Toei most certainly had their fun with this particular scene and it will be interesting to see what other witty changes the new remaster has in store.