One Piece Reunites Several Samurai For An Epic Battle

The Samurai are united once again and woe be unto those inhabitants of Wano Country that hope to stop them. As Luffy attempted to fight off the forces of Kaido and the Beasts Pirates, the young swashbuckler found himself attempting also save the prisoners that had been captured in the isolationist nation. Unfortunately, his good deeds led to bad results as the head of the Straw Hat Pirates was brought down by those he was trying to save. Luckily, Luffy got some last minute help!

During the fight, things seemed lost for Luffy and the Straw Hats present, as Kaido and his forces inched closer and closer with new, deadly surprises. Jack of the Three All Stars unleashed bullets laced with a biological weapon that immediately sickened victims who were struck by them. Fortunately for the Straw Hats, a new ally was awakened in the form of Kawamatsu the Kappa, a fowl faced samurai who emerged from his prison.

Kawamatsu was joined by the likes of Kiku, Raizo, and Boss Hyogoro, evening up the odds for Monkey D. Luffy and his friends. With the seven samurai once again united, they struck an amazing pose and placed on their masks that revealed their true identities as the legendary ronin. With the odds straightened up, and Luffy regaining his second wind, Kaido and his band of cutthroats are going to have a lot more to deal with than they originally thought.

The next chapter of One Piece‘s manga drops shortly, with Chapter 949 to unleash these Samurai warriors in full along with their abilities. Whether or not they will be enough to completely eradicate Kaido and his forces is yet to be seen, but Luffy and crew certainly have a much better chance now than they did at the beginning of this installment.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.