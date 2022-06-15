One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Long Awaited Admiral's Debut

✖

One Piece is setting the stage for a long awaited Admiral's debut with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Series creator Eiichiro Oda recently announced that the manga will soon be kicking off its final saga after taking a short hiatus, and that means the latest chapters of the series will be putting the final stamps on the fallout from the Wano Country arc. With the series getting ready for the future, it also means that we're going to meet some of the very important characters who are likely going to play some very important roles for the future of the series.

The newest chapter of the series continues working its way through the fallout of the war on Onigashima as Wano Country gets ready for its new future. But importantly, the rest of the world is beginning to change in order to reflect all that went down on Wano itself. That means some new fighters are going to be trying to fill the new power vacuum set by Big Mom and Kaido, This apparently includes one of the new Admirals, Ryokugyu, who is heading to Wano as the newest chapter comes to a close.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1052 of One Piece picks up some time after the battles on Onigashima is settled, and Momonosuke and the others are now settled into their new roles around Wano. Luffy and the others have been recovering and are getting ready to head back out to seas, and it's revealed that news of Kaido and Big Mom's defeat have leaked and is now spreading around the world. This means that the military is completely on top of things as well, and some of them are starting to make their move as Ryokugyu has already reached Wano.

The final moments of the chapter see him flying in with a spinning flower keeping him afloat, and he's explaining to Sakazuki that he's already come to Wano despite warnings to not make the situation worse. He was introduced at the tail end of the Reverie arc as a new Admiral who was promoted during the time skip, and he already had some kind of rapport to Fujitora.

Soon we'll not only get to see this Admiral in full for the first time, but we'll likely get to see more of his mysterious ability in action too. At the same time, there's also a chance we'll get to see what he's really after heading into the grand finale.