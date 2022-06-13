One Piece Cliffhanger Teases the Crowning of New Emperors

✖

One Piece is finally bringing the Wano Country arc of the manga to an end before the final saga can truly begin, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that some new Emperors will be crowned before it's all over! Much of what makes the end of each arc just as exciting when a new one begins is the fact that Luffy and the others often get some major updates on their bounties and statuses following whatever they did during any given arc. The last time around this happened following Whole Cake Island, and Luffy was already being called the Fifth Emperor.

If what happened at Whole Cake Island was enough for Luffy to already be considered part of the Emperors of the sea, there's probably even more of an upgrade now that the Wano Country arc has come to an end. With the newest chapter of the series continuing to explore the fallout of the massive battle on Onigashima, an update from the news around the world is teasing that Luffy and the others are getting new bounties along with some new pirates already being called the new Emperors of the sea.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1052 of One Piece takes place some time after the battle on Onigashima had ended, and Luffy and the other pirates are well on the way to recovery. Eustass Kid is worrying about setting back out to sea because he knows that the seas will be looking for replacements for Kaido and Big Mom now that a huge power vacuum has been set in motion. It's revealed then that Apoo has leaked the Wano events to the press, and now a new set of Emperors has already been crowned.

It's yet to be revealed who exactly will become a new Emperor, nor what Luffy's bounty will look like next, but it's likely that Luffy, Law, and Kid now have some major power heading into the future. With the three of them taking down the Emperors, each of them is likely become an Emperor themselves. It will be official this time around, however, but it also raises the question of what Teech and Shanks will do about once they find out the news themselves!

What do you think? Who do you think will be One Piece's new Emperors now that Kaido and Big Mom have been defeated? What does this Emperor shake up mean for the future of the series as a whole?