‘One Piece’ Just Gave Sanji a Hilarious New Injury

One Piece‘s manga is making its way through the Wano arc, and each new chapter of the series has been filled with its own big reveals and developments. Sanji has been changing at certain moments as well, following much of the big character development he received during the Whole Cake Island arc. But one moment in the latest chapter of the series proves he hasn’t changed all that much…on the inside anyway.

After Sanji got an eyeful of Nami in a previous chapter, perhaps getting his most intense nosebleed yet, the latest chapter revealed Nami’s counter to this by giving him a hilarious head injury. You can check it out below.

Earlier in the arc, Sanji used his Raid Suit for the first time and revealed its ability to turn invisible. There was a hint that he was going to use this to peep on women, and this seemed to be further teased when someone sensed a weird presence in the women’s bath house. But when X Drake arrives and begins inspecting the bath house in search of the rebel’s crescent moon ankle tattoo, Nami accidentally bares her nude body.

This serves as a particularly strong NSFW distraction for her escape, but also catches Sanji by surprise as he has a nosebleed and is knocked unconscious due to the sheer shock of seeing her nude body. This also fully reveals he was hiding in the bath house as well, leading to the above reveal in the latest chapter.

Though Sanji says he didn’t see anything, Nami obviously beat him to a hilarious degree and left him looking completely unrecognizeable and oddly shaped. But Sanji would probably say it was worth it.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

