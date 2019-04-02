‘One Piece’ Teases Sanji’s Own Raid Suit

Now that One Piece has completed the Whole Cake Island arc, the anime series is moving forward with the Reverie arc. Not only has the arc already seen the return of many fan favorites, but there have been many hints for the series’ big future. The first episode of the arc detailed many of the changes Sanji has been through since his falling out with his family.

Not only has his bounty risen, Sanji is both closer and further from the rest of his Germa 66 family. Especially now that the series is teasing his own variation of their powerful Raid Suits.

In the latest episode of the series, Luffy wakes up from a nap and it’s revealed that he had a mysterious Raid Suit canister in his pocket. After Chopper explains that it’s the device that gave the Germa 66 their transformations, the two of them instantly want to use it to transform. But Sanji wants nothing to do with it. He wants to just throw the suit into the sea as he’s in no way a member of the Vinsmoke Family.

Sanji guesses that his brother Niji slipped the Number 3 suit into Luffy’s pocket when he helped them escape from Cacao Island, but Sanji does not want to get stronger in this way. He doesn’t want to strengthen himself through technology like the rest of his family, but he eventually keeps the canister as Luffy and Chopper are unable to use it in any way (though they really want to transform so they can fire laser beams).

The debate Sanji has about science vs. human power eventually gets dropped as Nami reminds him that her strength comes from the science of her weather technology and Usopp’s designs, but there’s a deeper thread here. Sanji wants to distance himself as much from his Vinsmoke name as possible, and though it’s forever reflected on his new wanted poster, he’ll do whatever he can to keep himself from using this raid suit. But…he doesn’t exactly throw it out either.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

