Netflix’s One Piece Casts Charithra Chandran as Vivi

Netflix’s One Piece has found their Vivi for Season 2 of the live-action series! Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 has been confirmed to be tackling some major arcs coming next from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and fans have seen these arcs coming together with the first few casting announcements revealing many of the new faces we’ll be meeting in the coming episodes. But while there are a few faces fans wanted to see, there were still a few main players that had yet to be revealed as production and filming on One Piece Season 2 gets underway.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously teased fans that there would be new casting announcements soon that helped to fill in those gaps of characters fans have been anxiously awaiting to see. Now we’re one step closer to the new episodes’ premiere as Netflix has officially announced that Charithra Chandran will be joining the cast as Vivi in One Piece Season 2. They’ll be alongside the main crew and play a much bigger role that might be expected in the arcs and future episodes to come!

One Piece Season 2 – What to Know

Netflix’s One Piece has yet to announce a release date for Season 2 as of the time of this publication, but Oda confirmed that the new season will be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. The cast from the first season will be returning for their respective roles, and new additions to the cast also joining for the new season include the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

The first season of the live-action One Piece series is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease what to expect from it as such, “Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”