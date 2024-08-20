One Piece Creator Teases Netflix’s “Unbelievable” Season 2

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and the creator behind it all is teasing how unbelievable it’s all shaping up to be so far. One Piece wrapped up the first season of its new live-action adaptation last year, and it was such a massive hit with Netflix that a second season was quickly confirmed to be in the works. Kicking off its production in full earlier this year, it’s time to gear up for what’s coming in the new season as it’s being cast and developed.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda recently took to social media to share a message about the current progress on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and not only revealed the arcs that the new season will tackle, but also teased fans about the higher heights that the new season will be going on now that Luffy and the Straw Hats will be taking their first official steps into the Grand Line in the coming season on Netflix.

One Piece Creator Teases Netflix Season 2

“Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway,” Oda’s message began. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island! Think about it. Imagine how much it’ll cost! LOL. But whether it’s the script or the cast, I continue to insist on this or that, which makes Matt the showrunner go ‘AAARRGH!’ and Netflix go ‘Noooo!’ and Tomorrow Studios go ‘Whaaaat’ as they pull their hairs out. All that, even though we grew so close making Season 1. But it’s because we all share the same passion for this show!”

But frustrations from the creative team aside, Oda also reveals that the new One Piece season won’t be out until he’s satisfied with it , “Just as with last season, they’ve gone out of their way to promise that they won’t put the show out until I’m satisfied. This isn’t in the contract, you know. It’s a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they’ve certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can’t wait to see it!”

Oda then teased how big the live-action One Piece will get in Season 2 with the debut of the Grand Line, “The Grand Line is an even more expansive ‘world.’ You may wonder, what was the inspiration behind that kingdom? How would it connect to the real world? Naturally, the distinctive cast members have been assembled from around the world, and I can’t help but get excited thinking about how the adventure has already begun!”