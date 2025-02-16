One Piece’s Gaban Shows Heartwarming Parallels to One Beloved Character

The Elbaf Arc in One Piece commences a new adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates in the fabled land of the Giants. Since Elbaf is isolated from the rest of the world and the crew members are friends with some Giants, they are welcomed warmly in the country. As the crew enjoys a banquet with the Giants, trouble looms over Elbaf as two Holy Knights sneak into the underworld to recruit Loki. Loki, the cursed prince of Elbaf, was sentenced to crucifixion six years for killing his father. His immeasurable strength made it impossible for the Giants to subdue him when the murder happened.

Hence, Shanks stepped in and caught Loki, who was roaming around the seas at the time. Shamrock wants Loki to join his side and help with bringing Elbaf down. However, Loki refuses the offer even if it means being free from his shackles. On the other hand, Luffy is trying to fulfill his promise and free the prince before getting answers about Shanks. Luffy’s quest to look for the keys brings him to Gaban, a legendary pirate who fought alongside Roger and Rayleigh. After Roger’s execution, Gaban came to Elbaf and settled down with Ripley and their son Colon. This is the first time he made an appearance in the current timeline. As Chapter 1139 introduces him, he subtly mimics a beloved One Piece character.

Gaban: "広めてなんぼの秘密で候 – A secret is only worth something if it's shared!"



This line closely resembles one of Oden's most famous quotes:

"煮えてなんぼのおでんに候 – Oden is only worth something if it's boiled!"



One Piece’s Gaban Shows Subtle Similarity With Oden

In Chapter 1139, Gaban proudly says he’s the preacher of love by making the same iconic pose as Kozuki Oden. Not only that, but a Japanese native translator and YouTuber points out his line, “Secrets are born to be spread,” which is similar to Oden’s iconic quote. While the similarity between these quotes is lost in translation, DawnStussy on X posts how it serves as a parallel between the two. During his younger years, Oden sailed the seas with the Whitebeard Pirates. He met Toki during his journey and gradually fell in love with her. The two got married and had two while on their voyage.

Things changed after the Whitebeard Pirates met the Roger Pirates and fought for three days. Both crews were always on good terms so after the friendly battle, they exchanged goods with one another. However, Roger noticed that Oden could read the ancient text on Poneglyph. He needed to reach the last island, and only those who could read the text could pinpoint the location.

He requested Whitebeard to allow Oden to travel with them for one year. Although Whitebeard was sulking, he eventually folded in the demands of Roger and his sworn brother, Oden. Initially, Gaban wasn’t too welcoming towards Oden and declared he was not one of them. However, the two of them started to get along pretty quickly and even became close friends.

They only traveled for about a year, but Oden was an important part of their family. Oden tragically died twenty years ago in Wano, and it took a while for his former crew mates to find out about it. The news must have shattered both pirate crews. Even so many years later, Gaban keeps his memories alive with silly quotes and poses, mimicking the man he once knew.

Gaban Will Likely Play a Major Role in the Elbaf Arc

Every member of the Roger Pirates was one of the most talented and powerful people in the seas. This is especially true for the Pirate King and his two arms: Rayleigh, the right arm, and Gaban, the left arm. Gaban is also one of the people who has been to the last island and knows the truth behind the world. Meaning, he knows about the prophecy and likely Luffy’s role in it. He is currently keeping watch over Loki and has the key to his cuffs. Gaban reveals that no one was able to capture Loki before Shanks.

That’s just how powerful the cursed prince is. He asks Luffy if he can handle the consequences if Loki attacks Elbaf. Confident as ever, Luffy swears he can beat Loki if such a situation arises. Even so, Gaban challenges Luffy to a duel. The young Yonko can only get the key if he defeats Gaban. It’s also a great opportunity for him to test Luffy’s strength. With enemies threatening the peace of the kingdom, he will be a powerful ally to defend the Giants.