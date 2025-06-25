One Piece Reveals the First Child of Fate & It’s Not Luffy

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is not only focusing on the brutal fight against the Holy Knights but also on the lore of the world, which is the core of the story. The fabled Land of the Giants is connected to the Void Century, or perhaps to an era long before that. The Giants are the only remaining race in the world that keeps the legend of Nika alive by passing down the folklore to younger generations. The ancient text of Harley contains a lot of useful information about the past, but because it’s written in a forgotten language, there have been many interpretations of Nika.

Some believe Nika is the god of laughter, while others believe he brings down destruction. However, one thing is clear it’s that Nika only shows up whenever the world is about to undergo a major change. There have been two Nikas before, one in the Void Century and one a few centuries before that. In this era, Luffy awakened as the Sun God and the Warrior of Liberation. He is the child of fate, the one who is about to change the world as we know it. He is also in the Prophecy of Two Kings, revealed by Madam Shyarly, a mermaid gifted with the power to prophesize major events that will happen in the future. However, there was one child of fate in this era even before Luffy, and it’s someone our beloved protagonist admires the most.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Reveals Shanks Was the Child of Fate Before Luffy

Shanks was raised by the Roger Pirates and traveled the seas with them for several years. During the God Valley Incident, Roger and Rayleigh found him alone in a treasure chest and brought him with them. Ever since then, the only family he has known is the Roger Pirates, which, of course, includes Gaban, the left hand of the Pirate King. The two continue to meet up even though Gaban has long retired as a pirate. Elbaf is one of Shanks’ territories, and as a Yonko, he often goes to the island.

Chapter 1152 features a flashback from 14 years ago when Harald’s assassination took place in the Aurust Castle. Shanks was already on the island, enjoying the hot spring with Gaban. The two talk about how it’s been ten years since Roger’s execution. Shanks wanted to form a crew with Buggy, but things didn’t turn out the way he wanted to. Not only that, but he is particularly interested in Elbaf and the secrets it holds. Gaban mentions that Shanks’ thirst for knowledge makes sense, considering he was the child of fate. However, the retired pirate simply wants to relax without delving deeper into tricky topics.

It’s also worth considering that Gaban is the one who traveled all across the world and knows the entire truth about the world, including the prophecies. Meanwhile, Shanks didn’t reach Laughtable, but he clearly knows more than he lets on. Additionally, Gaban specified that Shanks is the child of fate, meaning he had the title till 14 years ago. It could be because Luffy didn’t eat the Devil Fruit during that time, so there’s no guarantee that Shanks still has the title now. The reason Gaban said that may be because they both know how the future will play out thanks to the prophecy, but that’s only an assumption.

Elbaf Arc Further Solidifies Shanks As One of the Most Important Characters

There’s no denying that Shanks has a crucial role in the story, even if he doesn’t show up often. He appears in the very first chapter and could be considered the catalyst of the story, someone whose actions push the main character to set out on this epic journey. Furthermore, he is also the reason why Luffy has the powers of the legendary Devil Fruit. Whether it was a twist of fate or a meticulous plan, Shanks ended up being the one who brought Nika back to this world.

He also bet the future of the world on Luffy’s hands and sacrificed his arm to teach the kid an important lesson. The Elbaf Arc has only just begun, and we are learning more about the mysterious Red-Haired Yonko, including the fact that he has been to Mariejois before and has a twin brother named Shamrock. Since the series is now in its Final Saga, it will continue to focus on one of its most important characters and finally solve the mystery behind his past actions and his true goal.