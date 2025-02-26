One Piece Fan Art Channels JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for Shanks’ Evil Twin Clash

One Piece is in the throes of its final saga and thanks to Eiichiro Oda holding nothing back during the last ride for the Straw Hat Pirates, some big revelations are being unveiled in the manga. One of the biggest recent developments has been Shanks’ “evil twin”, a mysterious figure who looks like the spitting image of Luffy’s mentor who seemingly is working on the side of the government. While many questions are still surrounding the “Evil Shanks,” this fact isn’t stopping fan artists from sharing their own takes on the villainous figure with one artist imagining a very JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure stand-off taking place.

Despite the fact that Shanks has had such an impact on the life of Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece has all but kept the two pirates away from each other throughout the history of the series. One of the biggest moments that many shonen fans have been waiting to see is the meeting between Luffy and Shanks, with this being a major promotion for the latest film in the franchise. One Piece Film: Red hinted at the two finally coming face-to-face, only to once again keep them at arm’s length as they fought for a common goal. Should Shanks actually have an evil twin, this throws a wild new curveball at the world of the Grand Line and its inhabitants.

Shanks’ Bizarre Adventure

Recreating one of the most recognizable scenes from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, a fan artist has imagined what the potential meeting of Shanks and his twin will look like. Considering that Shanks is a powerhouse in his own right, defeating the likes of Kidd with a single blow, it will ultimately be interesting to see how strong this diabolical doppelganger will be. It’s also entirely possible that One Piece fans might have been following the “wrong” Shanks in previous stories when the red-haired swashbuckler appeared, once again proving how devious creator Eiichiro Oda could be.

If you’re not a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, let’s explain what this now legendary scene entailed. The star of the series, Jotaro Kujo, attempted to take down the nigh-invincible vampire known as Dio Brando. During their encounter, Jotaro approaches his foe and in doing so, creates an anime meme that has withstood the test of time. If Shanks should encounter his brother, expect it to be one of the wildest moments of the One Piece franchise to date.

When Will One Piece End?

While One Piece is in its final saga, Oda has yet to confirm when we can expect the final chapter to arrive. In the past, the shonen’s storylines could often continue for years, and from where the manga currently is, it appears that there are still plenty of big moments and battles that have yet to be seen. With the anime adaptation currently airing a remaster of the Fishmen Island Saga, the final saga will return this April with some big surprises for those following the anime’s antics.

