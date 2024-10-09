One Piece Recruits Sakamoto Days Creator for Special Shanks Promo

One Piece is showing off Red-Haired Shanks in a whole new way with some special new art from Sakamoto Days' creator. Sakamoto Days has quickly been picking up speed in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's likely that the series is going to get even bigger when the anime finally makes its official debut next year. It's going to be where fans finally see how Sakamoto Days has made a name for itself even with all of the big franchises running in the magazine, and there's even more space to do so after a few big finales through the Summer and Fall.

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days has been quickly making a name for itself for how well the creator takes action to wild new extremes, and the creator has such a distinct art style that the world of assassins has introduced some notable characters to Shonen Jump's massive roster of favorites. Now the creator is taking on another fan favorite as Suzuki has shared some special new art for Emperor of the Sea, Red-Haired Shanks for a trading card in the official One Piece card game. Check it out below:

One Piece: Who Is Shanks?

Shanks is arguably one of the most important characters in Eiichiro Oda's One Piece franchise overall. As one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Shanks is one of the strongest characters in the franchise but we rarely have gotten to see what he can really do in action. Outside of a few displays of power in the anime and manga, it's yet to be fully explored what kind of threat he'll pose to Luffy and the Straw Hats as they make their way to the final One Piece treasure. But that's also became he's likely an endgame kind of opponent.

Shanks is the one who ultimately inspired Luffy to go out to sea in the first place. Himself a former member of Gol D. Roger's world famous crew, Shanks was such a big part of Luffy's young life that it's even where he gets his iconic Straw Hat from. The two have just barely missed one another across their respective journeys as Shanks has been steadily dodging Luffy through the series thus far, but eventually they are going to need to come face to face before their adventures come to an end.

What Is Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days first made its debut with Shonen Jump back in 2020, and has since taken over the magazine for its unique take on the world of assassins. Staring Taro Sakamoto, an assassin who's since retired and opened a convenience store with his new family, things quickly get out of whack as it's not long before he's pulled back into the game. From then on, it's one explosive fight after another as Taro needs to take on tougher and deadlier assassins with each new mission while building a group of allies along the way.

Sakamoto Days is about to explode in popularity next year, however, when its official TV anime adaptation makes its debut. Releasing some time in January next year as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, Sakamoto Days will be directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. The new anime will be streaming with Netflix when it premieres next year, and even more fans will get to see how the series is basically just a rule of cool type of story where the coolest thing will always take priority.