‘One Piece’ is Giving A Fan-Favorite Saga A Major Makeover

One Piece fans were treated to a surprise recently when the series announced a new special re-exploring the Skypiea arc releasing August in Japan, and after releasing a brand new teaser trailer showing off the new spin on the older anime character designs, fans are excited to see the final result.

But just how updated are the designs in the new special? Thanks to this new set of comparison images, fans can see just how well the Straw Hats’ Skypiea designs look in HD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Konosuke Uda, this is a TV special covering the Skypiea arc featuring a character not seen in the original Skypiea arc of the anime series. While Crunchyroll and Funimation currently offer streaming releases of previous specials “Episode of Sabo” and “Episode of East Blue,” there are three other specials focusing on Luffy, Nami, and the Going Merry respectively.

This new special marks the first time the Skypiea arc has been tackled in the “Episode of” specials, and it’s surely one fans will want to keep an eye on as it updates the older, pre-time skip designs of the Straw Hats and gives them a full makeover.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.