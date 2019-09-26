One Piece Teases Massive Buster Call With Social Media Campaign

One Piece is currently experiencing one of the most popular, fast paced moments in the franchise’s history with the Wano Arc taking place in both the anime and the manga as well as the fourteenth film of the Pirate franchise, Stampede, releasing into North American theaters later next month. Not satisfied with all of this, it seems that the franchise is looking to drop some even more news beginning on October 4th! Fans have managed to find hints that big changes are coming thanks in part to a Twitter Video as well as a name change for the Eiichiro Staff on the social network!

Both Reddit and Twitter Users discovered that it seems as if Eiichiro Oda and his crew that put together One Piece are hinting at something big dropping early next month, with social media pointing at the tagline of “Buster Call”, one of the strongest attacks in the history of the franchise:

Buster call coming on October 4th, according to a deleted video that was uploaded: pic.twitter.com/J0NLNWXkEY — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) September 24, 2019

The “Buster Call” for those who aren’t familiar is the military’s most powerful attack in the history of One Piece. It involves several of the marines’ ships attacking a target all at once, with the expressed goal of destroying everything in its path, whether that be an entire criminal enterprise or perhaps even an entire island if the need arises!

Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have been the only pirates on record to have managed to survive such an assault, with the only two islands that were targeted by such an assault being destroyed in its wake. Both Enies Lobby and Ohara were completely decimated under the military’s might and you know that if Oda and his teammates are hinting at another one of these, then something serious is definitely about to take place.

