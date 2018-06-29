‘One Piece’ Announces Special Fan-Book

One Piece is one of the most popular series in the world, so it’s no surprise that its fans are some of the most passionate anime fans out there, even uniting a few of them during a match at the World Cup.

So the series is going to pay back that passion and dedication with a special One Piece fan book releasing in Japan later this September.

New One Piece fan-book coming out on September 4th. It’ll have words from Oda’s editor, a YouTube project, and the keyword for it is “Freedom”. pic.twitter.com/F9QHcILfST — YonkouProductions 🔜 AX (@YonkouProd) June 29, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @YonkouProd, it was announced in the latest Weekly Shonen Jump that One Piece will be releasing a special fan-book on September 4. Not only will it feature some words from the Editor overseeing series creator Eiichiro Oda, it’ll also feature a coming YouTube project tie-in. The most mysterious thing is the keyword for the project, “freedom.”

It’s no wonder One Piece is so popular, especiall now that Reverie arc has officially introduced brand new elements to the series as well as bringing the start of the much-anticipated Wano arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.