One Piece Spin-Off Reveals Its Cast

April is a giant month for the Straw Hat Pirates as not only is the anime returning with new episodes but a new spin-off series is arriving in Japan. One Piece In Love is a very different story than what we’ve come to know from Luffy and his crew but it is most assuredly one that pays tribute to the Grand Line in some unique ways. With the first episode already hitting Japan, the spin-off has revealed its full voice cast that brings back several actors who helped bring to life heroes and villains alike who sprang from the mind of Eiichiro Oda.

When it comes to the main trio of One Piece In Love, which was announced as a part of this year’s AnimeJapan, the voice actors include Ryosuke Kanemoto as Luffy Yamamoto, Ayane Sakura as Nami Koyama, and Yuichi Nakamura as Usopp Nakatsugawa. In terms of the new cast members who hopped aboard the spin-off, the roster is Akari Kito as Yoshioka Sato, Akira Ishida as the Biology Club President, Megumi Han as Tsuchi, Takehito Koyasu as Toriko Kurono, and Mahito Ohba as the anime’s narrator. While the initial order for the spin-off is simply five episodes, the original manga had a staggering nine volumes to its name, meaning there could be future seasons if Toei Animation stuck to the source material. You can check out the episodes for free on YouTube, with the first below:

Play video

One Piece Spin-Offs

One Piece In Love is far from the only spin-off that arose from the swashbuckling shonen series, though it is one of the only stories to receive an anime adaptation. Like One Piece In Love, several spin-offs have taken a humorous approach to the universe including One Piece School, One Piece Party, and Chin Piece. On the more serious side of the aisle, One Piece Episode A is a side story that focuses on the earlier years of Luffy’s brother Ace, telling a tale that would look downright amazing were it eventually animated. Even with the main series in its final saga, it’s entirely possible that more spin-off series could land after Luffy and company sail off into the sunset.

For those wondering when One Piece’s main anime will return, the beginning of Egghead Arc Part 2 will arrive on April 6th this week. Luckily, Straw Hat fans will be able to stream the big comeback on both Netflix and Crunchyroll. That’s not all however as the shonen franchise is also planning to release a nearly ninety-minute recap of what took place in the first part of the Egghead Arc, bringing anime fans up to speed if they need a refresher. With the manga releasing new chapters on a nearly weekly basis, it’s a great time to be a fan of the Grand Line.

Via Official One Piece Website