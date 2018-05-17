‘One Piece’ Updates Sabo On Luffy’s Shocking Bounty

When it comes to One Piece, fans are still trying to wrap their heads around one of its biggest revelations in years. The manga is just over 900 chapters now, and Eiichiro Oda chose to honor that milestone by giving Monkey D. Luffy a massive gift. And, in the series’ most recent update, fans got to see how Sabo reacted to his little brother’s big prize.

Spoiler: Sabo is pretty gosh-darn cute about the whole thing.

If you have caught up with One Piece, then you know its latest chapter kicked off to a cute start. The update checked in on the Revolutionary Army as its top commanders came together. Emporio Ivankov is seen gushing over the latest adventures the Straw Hats undertook, and he is quick to ask after Sabo. It is there fans learn just how the hat-loving rogue has dealt with his little brother’s billion-belly bounty.

“Our Chief of Staff has been grinning non-stop ever since reading the news about Luffy,” Koala is seen explaining to Ivankov. “All that grinning has made his face stiff.”

The next page proves that much is definitely true. Sabo is seen lying down on some grass smiling dumbly towards the sky. He is only prompted to move when he gets a call from Lindbergh, but not even that kind of distraction can wipe the smile from his face.

It isn’t hard to see why Sabo is overjoyed by Luffy and his new bounty. These days, the captain of the Straw Hats has the highest known bounty in the series. After stepping to Charlotte Karakuri and Big Mom, the World Government has given Luffy a bounty just over a billion belly, and that number squashes Sabo’s own bounty of 602 million. The militia member may be older than Luffy, but it is his little brother making waves around the Grand Line.

Really, can you blame Sabo for being a little proud of his rascally kid brother?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you excited for Sabo and Luffy to reunite with one another?