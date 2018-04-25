‘One Piece’ Spoilers Drop Big Hint About New Arc

If you hadn’t heard, One Piece is heading for a big shift. The manga just broke 900 chapters, and Eiichiro Oda celebrated by bringing the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc to an end. Now, the series is set to kick off a new arc, and new spoilers about the saga have just hit the web.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Recently, social media lit up when spoilers for One Piece and its next arc went live. Sites like Reddit began sharing story details that Yonkou Productions put up on Twitter. The notes may be small, but fans have been able to speculate or infer a ton of information from the nuggets.

For one, the spoilers give a soft confirmation that the ‘Reverie’ arc will bring back some big allies. If the update is right, then Weekly Shonen Jump will include a tagline for the arc reading, Old allies appear one after another! World Council — Reverie!”

Not only does the tagline give hope to some allies returning, but some cover art gives credence to the theory. Yonkou Productions also posted a censored image of what looks to be the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s next issue. The artwork, which can be seen below, shows Luffy as a very familiar face stands behind him. Princess Vivi of Alabasta is shown in all her blue-hair glory, and she is showing off her X tattoo in tandem with Luffy on this cover.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you ready for this next arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!