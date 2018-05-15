‘One Piece’ Teases The Start Of One Long-Awaited War

One Piece is no stranger to war. Sure, the shonen series may be about pirates, but that doesn’t mean the high seas are peaceful. When it comes to Eiichiro Oda’s series, war can roll in as easily as a wave, and it seems another skirmish is headed for One Piece.

Oh, and it seems to be the war everyone has been waiting for.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump shared the latest chapter of One Piece, and the update gave everyone a deserved check-in on Sabo. With the ‘Reverie’ arc moving forward, readers were allowed to see how the Revolutionary Army reacted to what went down in the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc. And, after Sabo gushed over his little brother, he had a long-awaited conversation with Monkey D. Dragon.

“Sabo, shall we finalize the plan for the operation before they get here,” the leader of the Revolutionary Army can be seen saying. “This year’s Reverie… It’s finally time for us…”

“Yes, it’ll be our declaration of war against the Celestial Dragons,” Sabo finished, dropping the bomb readers have been waiting years to receive.

Of course, fans have known it was only a matter of time before the Revolutionary Army got serious about its grudge against the World Government. Since its creation, the militia has been recruiting forces and liberating islands underneath the Celestial Dragons, but its plans were all fairly small. In the past, Reverie meetings were quick to condemn the Revolutionary Army since the group posed a threat to the World Government, and that has not changed. If anything, the name Monkey D. Dragon has become more feared, and it seems he’s got enough power behind him to challenge the World Government for real.

For now, there is no telling how this declaration of war will be taken, but fans can assume it won’t go over well. Reverie marks an important time when all of the world’s ruling powers convene to go over their state of affairs, so any intrusion will not be taken lightly. The Revolutionary Army will have to plan carefully if they wish to interrupt the meeting, and it will take some finagling to make sure they aren’t taken out immediately after they throw down their war gauntlet.

Are you ready to see One Piece kick off this war in full? Will the Revolutionary Army make it out of this challenge in one piece?