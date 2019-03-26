‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals New Cast Additions

One Piece is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and fans will soon see the result of that celebration with the huge new movie One Piece: Stampede. Not only will the movie see the return of a bunch of fan-favorite characters to the film, there will be plenty of new additions as pirates from all over gather for a huge festival of some sort.

The film recently revealed the voices behind three of the film’s new characters, along with the return of a character Eiichiro Oda created for a special Tokyo Tower event two years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yusuke Santamaria will be performing Buena Festa, the MC of the big pirate festival who was revealed in the initial teaser trailer for the film. Ryota Yamasato, who you might have seen on Terrace House, will be performing Donald Moderate. And Rina Sashihara will provide the voice of Ann. Ann was actually created by Eiichiro Oda for a special One Piece event at Tokyo Tower in 2017. She’s a singer who can create illusory versions of herself thanks to the Bijo Bijo no Mi.

The voice behind the film’s biggest new addition, Douglas Bullet is still unconfirmed as of this writing. Fans are waiting to see who will provide the voice of the film’s villain as he’s a newly revealed, former member of Gol D. Roger’s legendary crew.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!